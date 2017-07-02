modernghana logo

After Many Years of Marriage, Rapper, Illbliss, Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife

3 minutes ago

It’s good news for the family of singer, Illbliss, as he and his wife have just welcomed their baby after many years of marriage.

The couple has been waiting on the Lord for many years and finally He smiled on them as they have just been blessed with a baby girl in a US hospital.

Illbliss has been able to discipline himself that he has kept his wife away from the entertainment industry and from social media as things about him has been very private.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “My baby girl Is Here.... welcome to your world my princess. My GOD is absolutely Powerful and Merciful.... #SoChiKaima .”

