Actress, Judith Audu Gets Warm Kiss, Romance from Hubby as she Celebrates Birthday, Wedding Anniversary

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
33 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

In this era where some Nigeria celebrities are experiencing failed marriages and other forms of marital challenges, Nollywood actress and producer, Judith Audu, is jubilating and sleeping with smiles.

Her happiness is not just the fact that she is doing well in her movie career, but for having a supporting and caring hubby who has chosen to stand by her all through the years they have been together.

Judith recently had a double celebration as she celebrated her birthday and also her wedding anniversary with her hubby.

Not many were sure how far her marriage will go considering lots of challenges some of her colleagues now face in their various homes but God has been so faithful to her as their union continue to wax stronger.

