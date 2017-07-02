modernghana logo

Actress, Eniola Badmus Unveils Own Movie Production Company

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

Hardworking Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has decided to surprise her fans with the unveiling of her own production company, ENIBAD productions.

The actress, who has been nursing this dream of owning her own movie production outfit unveiled recently that without wasting time, they will be starting off with their first movie, ‘Ghetto Breed.”

ENIBAD productions is set to give new faces to young talents to show case themselves as it will also have mixture of the old faces.

In her words, “ #ENIBAD productions starting up with a New film Production titled #GhettoBreed .”

