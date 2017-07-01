modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Funke Akindele Having Twins was Just a Prophecy from Nathaniel Bassey…JJC

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
28 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Recently, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC, had given what seems to be a like a clue on the baby they are expecting which is possibly a set of twins but it was not really clear.

During the week, JJC’s message on his social media page had created lots of buzz that the wife was expecting twins where he wrote, “Amen amen amen. God I receive your wonderful news in praise. To God be the glory you will be called a mother by your beautiful miraculous twins @funkejenifaakindele my queen and wonderful mother of my children to be.”

But there seems to be some twist to this as he said it was only a prophecy from the online worship ‘Olowogbogboro,’ organized by Nathaniel Bassey.

In his words, “My post on Instagram about my wife having twins was a prophecy from Olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey came online and he had the prophecy, so I just tapped into it. If you look at my tweet, you would see what I wrote, I said I heard this news where he gave a big testimony, he gathered people around to pray for my wife and he said that he had a vision that she would have twins and that he will be invited to the naming ceremony next year. I received the good news and I pray it comes to pass,”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

'I Haven't Resigned' - BOST CEO

16 hours ago

Dirty oil saga: Calls for BOST MD interdiction unwarranted – Majority

16 hours ago

quot-img-1Evil deeds never find hiding place in the heart. They get forced out as confession. They are confessing now

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line