modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

5Star Boss, E-Money Show’s off his ‘Golden’ Apartment

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
1 hour ago | Spirit of Naija

Five Star record label boss, E-Money, has set social media on fire after he shared pictures of his golden room just as a sign of motivation to his fans.

E-money has always maintained that trend of using the best furniture in his home that will last for so many years and they are very eye-catching.

Like his brother, Kcee did say that showing off has always been their weakness that they have kept proving as his apartment is a heaven on earth.

Read the comments from his fans appreciating God on his behalf;

Ahamezii: Hmm @sammyglobaz who e help..abeggy...Vanity upon Vanity equals Vanity...get that..go make ur money ..peace..

uwalaka.oluchi: I always like the way you bless and uplift your followers..God bless you emoney

davidold: Senior man I heart you so much #keepgrowing#

saintfrancis26: Amen overall Boss! Failure is not our portion

eddyuko2014: More blessings fall on u
itzdaymix: U are d best boss
j_boogie_boogie: Yes boss Na so d thing go
vandavals: Ego amaka dedem... ututu oma boss money himself

thegreatsavi: Oga boss.... A little help pls @emony1

tracozofficial: Amen i belive
iam.tmost: More blessings
samsotie: When you are rich you are rich abeg

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Spirit of Naija

TOP STORIES

Judgment debt: Woyome blocks oral examination

2 hours ago

Government Getting More Grants Because Nana Is Incorruptible—Kusi Boaf...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1I don’t think there is a woman who has not suffered heartbreak in one form or the other.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35774.3619
Euro4.95174.9551
Pound Sterling5.63765.6443
Swiss Franc4.53954.5420
Canadian Dollar3.33483.3369
S/African Rand0.33550.3357
Australian Dollar3.31433.3205
body-container-line