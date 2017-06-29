TOP STORIES
I don't think there is a woman who has not suffered heartbreak in one form or the other.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
5Star Boss, E-Money Show’s off his ‘Golden’ Apartment
Five Star record label boss, E-Money, has set social media on fire after he shared pictures of his golden room just as a sign of motivation to his fans.
E-money has always maintained that trend of using the best furniture in his home that will last for so many years and they are very eye-catching.
Like his brother, Kcee did say that showing off has always been their weakness that they have kept proving as his apartment is a heaven on earth.
Read the comments from his fans appreciating God on his behalf;
Ahamezii: Hmm @sammyglobaz who e help..abeggy...Vanity upon Vanity equals Vanity...get that..go make ur money ..peace..
uwalaka.oluchi: I always like the way you bless and uplift your followers..God bless you emoney
davidold: Senior man I heart you so much #keepgrowing#
saintfrancis26: Amen overall Boss! Failure is not our portion
eddyuko2014: More blessings fall on u
itzdaymix: U are d best boss
j_boogie_boogie: Yes boss Na so d thing go
vandavals: Ego amaka dedem... ututu oma boss money himself
thegreatsavi: Oga boss.... A little help pls @emony1
tracozofficial: Amen i belive
iam.tmost: More blessings
samsotie: When you are rich you are rich abeg
