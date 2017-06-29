modernghana logo

See what Happened to Actress, Doris Simeon After Eating Hot Food in Public

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
11 minutes ago | Sightings

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, really does not have anything to worry about except how she can make good investments with her money.

Since closing down her salon, the actress has been on a low key moving from one movie location to the other and also traveling.

Part of the reasons she closed down her shop at Obawole, area of Lagos, was as a result of lack of time as does she put in-charge were not equal to the task.

Well, that has not bothered her as she is still doing fine and example of that is the way she displayed some dance steps showing how happy she is.

With her dance style, this caption can best describe it “When you finished eating your favourite dish and the DJ plays the naija song you have been waiting for.”

