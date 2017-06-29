modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Omotola Jalade’s Daughter Bags Associates of Art Degree in US

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
1 hour ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, is really a proud mother as she celebrates her daughter, Mimi, who just graduated from the University.

The actress daughter graduated with the Associates of Art Degree in Merchandize Product Development in a US university.

Omotola is not slowing down at giving her children the best education they deserve as she is already getting her daughter ready for another degree in Bachelors of science in Business Management.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “Congrats!!! Mimi for an excellent run in Uni for your Associates of Art degree in Merchandize product development. We look forward to even more as you proceed for your bachelors of science in Business Management! Amazing! Keep breaking Records , God is with you. Congrats too for making the President's Honor Roll ! Thanks @k3pr for a fantastic job as Aunty of the day! You rock! Thank you lord! Protect her, us and everyone wishing her well.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

I Want To Be President – Sylvester Mensah

1 hour ago

Road contractors worried over process in awarding contracts

12 hours ago

quot-img-1I love you" begins by I, but it ends up by you. ("Je t'aime" commence par Je, - Mais il finit par toi.)

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35774.3619
Euro4.95174.9551
Pound Sterling5.63765.6443
Swiss Franc4.53954.5420
Canadian Dollar3.33483.3369
S/African Rand0.33550.3357
Australian Dollar3.31433.3205
body-container-line