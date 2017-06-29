modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Ebube Nwagbo Shows off Sexy Body in Bikini

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
1 hour ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo, sure has good and sexy body she has been guiding judiciously but she has decided to show it off.

The actress shared photo of herself with her sister having fun time at the beach stating that life is too short and it is only meant for the living to enjoy.

Ebube really looks hot in her bikini which left other beach users starring at her as she wiggles her waist round.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Beauty

TOP STORIES

NPP didn't win 2016 elections, NDC lost – Capt.(retd) Asase Gyimah

3 hours ago

Road contractors worried over process in awarding contracts

11 hours ago

quot-img-1In the kingdom's principle delayance does not mean denial.

By: Spike(USA) quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35774.3619
Euro4.95174.9551
Pound Sterling5.63765.6443
Swiss Franc4.53954.5420
Canadian Dollar3.33483.3369
S/African Rand0.33550.3357
Australian Dollar3.31433.3205
body-container-line