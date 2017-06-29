TOP STORIES
In the kingdom's principle delayance does not mean denial.By: Spike(USA)
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Actress, Ebube Nwagbo Shows off Sexy Body in Bikini
Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo, sure has good and sexy body she has been guiding judiciously but she has decided to show it off.
The actress shared photo of herself with her sister having fun time at the beach stating that life is too short and it is only meant for the living to enjoy.
Ebube really looks hot in her bikini which left other beach users starring at her as she wiggles her waist round.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nollywood Beauty