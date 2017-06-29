modernghana logo

NGAA President reply Nigerians over Juliet Ibrahim Award Saga

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
2 hours ago | Calabash

Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards organization President: Amb. Chris Odey finally replies to the news which has been trending lately that Nigerians are unhappy over Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim been nominated as an awardee of the 2017 Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards.

While Speaking to the newsmen in Abuja, Amb Chris Odey disclosed that the NGAA Organization will be honouring the Juliet Ibrahim Foundation not Juliet Ibrahim herself, We are celebrating Juliet Ibrahim Foundation for the foundation awareness campaigns which include Cancer and Kidney awareness campaign.

Meanwhile NGAA has also recognised the Mandela Foundation and South African Embassy in Nigeria for the on waving support for the IDP camps in Nigeria and also the Cuba embassy for their cultural support to Nigerians, he added.

Juliet Ibrahim Foundation alongside Tonto Dikeh, Kogi state First lady, Kano State Governor, First Lady of Sokoto State, Maryam Mairo Tambuwal, Louisiana Iwule, Senator Kwankwaso, Maryam Booth, Alex Okoroji, Mrs Tosin Dokpesi and many others.

