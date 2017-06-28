modernghana logo

Actress, Anita Joseph Reveals another Thick Part of her Body

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
26 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, is a blessed one with natural physical features that needs no medical interruption which is why most men have been crushing on her.

She is well endowed both front and back but she rarely reveals another part of her body which she knows will melt hearts and that is her legs.

Anita can be described as a thick lady after she showed how sexy and thick her legs looks. Trust me, sometimes when a lady walks by what attract some guys and even her fellow lady is how nicely position and built the legs are.

For Anita, she has gotten it all that she knows how to make good use of them when walking and the clothes to wear to help flaunt it well.

