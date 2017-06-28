modernghana logo

Actress, Caroline Danjuma Rocks Natural Hair

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
36 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, has left her fan hungry for her face in the movie industry as she tries taking things slowing and one step at a time.

The actress, who recently turned a year older, has been busy paying more attention to her business which is located at Lekki, Lagos, and things have been going well with her.

Not wanting to stress herself, the actress is into everything about beauty and she has not failed in representing her own brand when necessary.

Caroline in the spirit of her birthday just decided to free herself as she rocked her natural hair which she has maintained over the years.

