Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Eating well Ahead of Movie Premiere

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
1 hour ago | Where ‘N’ When

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is has really taken her movie train to various level as she has single handedly ensured that her movie premiere ends in success.

The actress has travelled almost to various parts of the states trying to ensure that top dignitaries honour the day as she will be premiering and launching her much talked about movie ‘Owo Nairabet.’

The movie premiere and launch is set take place on the 7th of July, 2017 at Ruby Gardens event Centre, Lekki, 4th roundabout, Lekki Lagos.

It has not been very easy for her planning the whole event with her team but not wanting to have excuses that day, she has been moving round as she keeps reminding her guest and fans about the day.

But her movement has not stopped her from looking good as she ensures that her food is available with her to avoid falling ill due to stress.

