Actress, Clarion Chukwurah Receives Another Awards in US 1year After

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
31 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Veteran Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah Boyd, has really been doing well for herself and things have been working out fine for her especially since she got married.

She has been enjoying a good acting career, new family and new business ideas she is venturing into like video directing.

The actress works did not go unnoticed as on June 23rd, she received City of Houston Humanitarian Proclamation Award from the Mayor of Houston at the UgoSunday Foundation Inc BE LIFTED GALA Night at the Hilton Houston Galleria.

This is coming exactly a year after she received same award from the New York State Senate.

Sharing the good news she wrote, “Received the City of Houston Humanitarian Proclamation Award from the Mayor of Houston at the UgoSunday Foundation Inc BE LIFTED GALA Night at the Hilton Houston Galleria on June 23rd, 2017, one year after receiving same from the New York State Senate. To Almighty God i give all the Glory. Amen! Thank you.”

