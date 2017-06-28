modernghana logo

If You Like Stay or Leave I’ll Speak the Truth…Mercy Aigbe’s Ex, Lanre Gentry

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
1 minute ago | Nollywood Affairs

Ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, has decided to accept faith as he is no longer with his lovely wife anymore.

Lanre and Mercy have not had it rosy as they have been throwing various shades at each other since parting ways over allegations of domestic violence.

Sharing his silent minutes thoughts with his fans, Lanre warned that people should learn to be very appreciative of whatever situation they find themselves because they are sometimes God trying to prove himself.

He went further to make it clear without mentioning name that no matter what happens, he will continue to speak the truth and he is not interested if anyone stays or go.

‘Que Sera; Sera What will be; will be. Sometimes we put so much effort trying to put broken pieces together. Take time to think; be appreciative of all situations and be grateful for whatever door that’s be slammed on your face. Be grateful for what God has blocked. “If you like you stay; if you like you go. I will continue to say the truth”

