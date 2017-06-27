modernghana logo

Actress, Empress Njamah Shows off her Range Rover with Customize Plate Number

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
1 hour ago | Nollywood Glamour

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, is doing well for herself that she cannot hold back the joy that comes with given.

The actress, who has been blessed by the prayers of the little children she has been helping in her locality decided to show part of the blessings God has blessed her with.

Just like some of her colleagues who are doing fine with various luxuries, the actress showed off her Rang Rover ride as she strike a pose with it.

She is sure blessed that she got a customized plate number for it to stand her out wherever she goes to.

