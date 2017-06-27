modernghana logo

Tunde, Wunmi Obe Celebrates 19years wedding Anniversary

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
58 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

Popular music couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe, have taught many not just about what good music is all about but how to say faithful to each other no matter the challenges they through.

The couples have been married for 19years now and still counting as they could not hide the amount of joy they feel for God keeping them together despite the storms they’ve encountered on the way.

Tunde took to social media to celebrate their wedding anniversary which has produced kids and the love is still waxing stronger by the day.

“To God Almighty be all the Glory. 19 years and still counting.. it's our Anniversary,” Tunde shared.

