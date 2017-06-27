modernghana logo

Actress, Chika Ike Enjoying her Celibacy Lifestyle

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
1 hour ago | Celebrity Picks

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, is enjoying herself and for the time being, she is seriously making her own money so she will not have to depend on any man.

The actress has been trying her hands on movie production, Reality TV show, and Estate management which seems to doing fine.

She is not slowing down in making a strong name for herself despite the fact that she is running her race alone and rarely features in other people’s movies.

Like she rightly admitted some months back, she is currently going through the process celibacy and do not have time for any man for now.

