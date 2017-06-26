modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New Media Conference Holds First School Debate In Lagos

Olori Supergal
1 hour ago | Nollywood Media

To kick off activities for the annual digital conference, the New Media Conference hosted a school debate at the Children International School in Lekki, Lagos on Thursday, 22nd of June 2017.

The debate, which focused on the subject, 'Social Media and the Classroom; Does Social Media Enrich Education' was discussed between CIS Lekki, going head to head with Dowen College with the aim of understanding their views on how the digital space is perceived by the youth.

The New Media Conference (NMC) is an annual gathering of key stakeholders put together by Founder and CEO, Olorisupergal.com, Oluwatosin Ajibade, is aimed at the gathering of key stakeholders aimed at improving marketing and advertising standards in Africa’s online/digital media space.

The panel of judges included Brand Strategist/Creative Director – Octo Consult Limited, Jumoke Awe; the Founder – Pearl Africa Foundation, Abisoye Ajayi and the CEO, NudeXP, Laolu Ogundeji.

The debate, which was powered by New Media Conference, Olorisupergal and sponsored by The Octagon Group, saw CIS Lagos, declared winners of the debate after an insightful conversation between both schools.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

6 hours ago

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

quot-img-1One kind act is better than a thousand promises

By: A.C. Acquah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line