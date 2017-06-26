TOP STORIES
New Media Conference Holds First School Debate In Lagos
To kick off activities for the annual digital conference, the New Media Conference hosted a school debate at the Children International School in Lekki, Lagos on Thursday, 22nd of June 2017.
The debate, which focused on the subject, 'Social Media and the Classroom; Does Social Media Enrich Education' was discussed between CIS Lekki, going head to head with Dowen College with the aim of understanding their views on how the digital space is perceived by the youth.
The New Media Conference (NMC) is an annual gathering of key stakeholders put together by Founder and CEO, Olorisupergal.com, Oluwatosin Ajibade, is aimed at the gathering of key stakeholders aimed at improving marketing and advertising standards in Africa’s online/digital media space.
The panel of judges included Brand Strategist/Creative Director – Octo Consult Limited, Jumoke Awe; the Founder – Pearl Africa Foundation, Abisoye Ajayi and the CEO, NudeXP, Laolu Ogundeji.
The debate, which was powered by New Media Conference, Olorisupergal and sponsored by The Octagon Group, saw CIS Lagos, declared winners of the debate after an insightful conversation between both schools.
