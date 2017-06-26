modernghana logo

Actress, Rukky Sanda Looking Stunning for Sallah celebration

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
22 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Pretty Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda, has been enjoying her life very quietly and tried at ensuring that she keeps some things away from social media.

The actress might still be single but it is very rare to spot the actress with a man whom many could say is her lover but she has been breaking boundaries and doing well for herself.

Rukky has never failed in serving her fans hot with her pictures of clean skin and her good looks and despite observing the just concluded Ramadan that still has not affected her in any form.

Never to fail her fans, she stepped out for her Sallah fun looking all glammed up in her designers outfit and yes, she truly deserves to make herself happy.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

