Actress, Halima Abubakar Happy to be Alive to Celebrate Sallah

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
52 minutes ago | Celebrity

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is currently happy that she was able to go through one of the most difficult times in her life and came out strong.

The actress had been battling with fibroid for some time and just few months ago, she was able to brace up herself to get it out.

Now doing well, she was able to take part in the just concluded Ramadan fast and today she is now looking healthy.

With her sallah wishes to her fans and friends she wrote, “Barka da Sallah beloveds and celebrate with peace and togetherness in harmony. Run your race honoring God with excellence and integrity, and God will turn the hearts of those that are against you Happy Sallah my loves.”

