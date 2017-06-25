modernghana logo

Ebube Nwagbo Insists, ‘Love Is Not Enough’

22 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

When you think you’ve heard it all from Nollywood screen-goddess, Ebube Nwagbo, she makes a return with bangs. This time, what can’t really be verified is if she spoke from experience when she said, “Love is not enough.”

However, a pointer traces to her much anticipated movie, Not Enough as produced by Ebube Nwagbo herself under the stables of Poshworld Productions company, which we were reliably informed has finally been released.


The movie which within the year got premiered at the Silverbird cinema in Lagos can now be watched online via Irokotv YouTube platform.

The movie stars Ebube Nwagbo, Oge Okoye, Alexx Ekubo, Nazo Ekezie, Michael Bonny Bassey, Tina Amuziam and more.

The story is about two young sisters from an affluent family who, out of youthful exuberance, decided to know what the other side of life looks like, but they ended up endangering their lives in the hands of a make-for-all young man, Chukwudi, as played by Alexx Ekubo. It’s rib cracking and educative as well.

The movie was directed by Afe Olumowe.

Ebube Nwagbo

