modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Mr. 2Kay Drops Love Ballad “Belema”

Adekunle Adeleye
29 minutes ago | Music Releases

Singer, Mr. 2Kay has just released a love ballad titled “Belema” and according to his publicist, “this is the song that will make him great!”

“Belema” is an Ijaw phrase for “Love” and “Sweetness” and in this context, Mr. 2Kay delivers an ode to his love interest and garnishes it with a contemporary highlife beat produced by Micon. The singer has also promised his fans a reward of N400. All they have to do is simply leave a comment with their phone numbers using the hashtag #belema on his MusicPlus streaming page (HERE).

According to Mr. 2Kay, “Belema” opens the door to his next album which will be released before the end of this year. Stream and download the song HERE.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Music Releases

TOP STORIES

China Pumps $2bn Into ‘One District, One Factory’

3 hours ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Some say Ashantis are bad, but at the same time the same people want an Ashanti woman to lead them. Is that not double standard ?

By: Atsu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line