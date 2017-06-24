TOP STORIES
The Season 7 Finale Of Africa’s Biggest Talent Show GCGT Is Only A Day Away!
Lagos| Nigeria: After weeks of breath-taking performances through auditions, regional contests, boot camp and an electrifying semi-final, the seventh season of God’s Children Great Talent is about to end with a live televised grand finale.
The grand finale holds tomorrow, Saturday 24th June 2017 at Eko Convention Centre, Lagos with the prize of a 250 million Naira management deal, 10 million Naira cash and brand new car to be presented to the winner. The live television show of #GCGT7 will see the top 10 finalists share the stage with some of Nigeria’s finest artistes including, Frank Edwards, Darey Art Alade and Nikki Laoye.
Joining the stellar panel of GCGT7 judges Omawumi, Kaffy and Tee-Y Mix is ace photographer and singer, TY Bello as a special guest judge. The judges’ scores with a combination of votes from the public audience will determine who among the 10 finalists - Joseph Odi, Damilare Bafunso, Anderson Peter, Deborah Oladipupo, Olawonuola Kehinde, Sophia Albert, Goodluck Enoch, Nengi Jaja, Emmanuel Osahor and Esther Benyeogo will be crowned the winner of GCGT Season 7.
On-Air Personalities Uti Nwachukwu and Ayo Thompson will host the live television show with backstage links from GCGT presenter, Olive Emordi. GCGT7 grand finale will broadcast live on HIPTV, Wazobia Max TV, EbonyLife TV and Dove TV at 6pm. Invited guests to the live television show are requested to arrive early as doors will close by 5pm.
It promises to be a very grand curtain call for this season of Africa’s biggest gospel talent contest, God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT). Join the conversation using #GCGT7. You don’t want to miss a thing!
