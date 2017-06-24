modernghana logo

Singer, Dammy Krane is Crazy, Talented but Does not do Fraud…2Face Defends

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
2 minutes ago | Spotlight

Legendary hip hop star, 2Face, has finally spoken about his former record label signee, Dammy Krane, who was allegedly involved in a fraud case in the US.

Although, Dammy Krane is off the hook as the case is still under investigations but many still don’t believe that the singer is into good business considering the state of slowing musical career.

If no one will believe him then there is just one person who believes in him and that is his former boss, 2Face, who in an interview with hiptv stated that Dammy is a good boy and was just caught up in something he never knew about.

According to 2face, “Dammy is good. He’s a young blood that very charismatic, likeable, talented, crazy but not that type of crazy. I think it’s safe to call it implication, he just caught up in something he knew nothing about. Because of time, place, association, he just got caught up in all that. But he’s fine now.”

