modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Arsenal Player, Kelechi Nwakali now Fries Garri in the Village

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
11 minutes ago | Celebrity Gossips

Nigerian player and Arsenal star, Kelechi Nwakali, has gotten many talking about his humility despite attaining international status in his career.

The player, who recently came to the country, shared a picture of how he went to his village to help his mother in making food like frying of Garri.

Not many celebrities will do this considering the amount of wealth they have acquired but for the player, it’s all about knowing where you come from.

Showing off his frying skills, he wrote, “Went to the village today to do the things I know how to do the things I enjoy doing it was fun you will know if you have been in the village good to be back.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Celebrity Gossips

TOP STORIES

Chinese USD $2bn To Boost ‘One District One Factory’

11 hours ago

Towing Levies Must Be Handled By Insurance Companies—JOY

11 hours ago

quot-img-1Otilucky, is a guitarist, bassist, singer, song writer, & a producer, Oti is working on his new album, title: (Dancing time) with great beats like: afro-funk-jazz-soul-calypso, & more. God bless.

By: wwww.otilucky.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line