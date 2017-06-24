modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actor Lil Win Gives Massive Donation to Tafo CentralMosque

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
31 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Favourite Ghanaian entertainment personality and philanthropist, Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the industry as Lilwin has made a donation to the Tafo Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region.

The 'I don't think far' hitmaker through his 'Boa Obi(Help some one) Foundation' presented items worth thousands of cedis to the Moslem community at Tafo ahead of their Sallah celebration on Monday, July 26.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Moslem community, the Chief Imam of the mosque thanked the actor and rewarded him with a Muslim cloth which according to the Imam is a sign of blessing.

He made the presentation with support and presence of the Boss Nation Music crew including, Papa Kumasi, Obibini Takyi, DJ AY, Ricky Jay, Eimen, Kwame Ahenfie, Okyeame, Awurama just to mention a few.

This donation comes ahead of the mega Sallah Bash which Lilwin and a host of entertainment personalities are holding at X5 Pub at Krofrom in the Ashanti Region on Monday evening, July 26.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Chinese USD $2bn To Boost ‘One District One Factory’

11 hours ago

Towing Levies Must Be Handled By Insurance Companies—JOY

11 hours ago

quot-img-1fake people dont have a shadow which follows them

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line