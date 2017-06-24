modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Lagos Police Nab 6 Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested, Weapons, Car Recovered

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
1 hour ago | Nollywood Media

The Lagos state Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers terrorising residents at Agbara road, Atan-Ota in Ogun and Lagos state respectively.

The hoodlums were apprehended by operatives of the command on patrol at Progress Hotel situated along Agbara road.

The suspects, Lawal sikini, Segun seda; lanre bello; Lawal mayowa; Azeez Mustapha and Tijani quryum specialize in snatching vehicles, handbags and other valuables from unsuspecting members. Items recovered include a knife, a locally made pistol and a live cartridge.

A green Peugeot 206 with no registration number, which they used for their operations between Lagos and Ogun state was also recovered.

The suspects, found with exhibits have made confessional statements and are giving useful information to the police to track other gang members

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, investigations are ongoing and effort is on to arrest other gang members.

Famous-Cole therefore advised members of the public to be vigilant as they go about their daily activities.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Chinese USD $2bn To Boost ‘One District One Factory’

11 hours ago

Towing Levies Must Be Handled By Insurance Companies—JOY

11 hours ago

quot-img-1"If we don't live by our laws we'll go back to the jungle," therefore Ghana is the finest modern jungle.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line