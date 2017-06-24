modernghana logo

Fake life will Never take Celebrities Anywhere…Singer, Daddy Showkey

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
2 hours ago | Music News

Legendary Ajegunle singer, Daddy Showkey, has taken a swipe at fellow entertainers who live extravagant lifestyles.

The singer stated that there is no good that comes easy as everyone needs to work hard to attain the level they want.

He explained that for him to have come this far, it has not been easy for him as his mother was a teacher and he was well trained which is the same thing he is teaching his children who will show it in public.

“There is no good thing that comes easy, you have to work hard, like if I tell you what I went through to get to where I am, it is not easy, so don’t let anybody deceive you that anything that glitters is gold. We should stop living fake life, fake life would not take you anywhere, you don’t need to be what you are not, you don’t need to pretend to be what you are not. I come from a humble home, my mother was a teacher, she was not rich but I struggled to get to where I’m; it is what I pass to my children that they will pass to the public, so for me, fake life will take you nowhere”, he said.

