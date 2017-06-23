TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Actress, Destiny Etiko gets Nice Facelift
Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko is currently on a movie set, and couldn't wait to show her fans how lovely she looked after a makeup session for her last shoot.
Garbled in a native regalia, the South South stunner was styled as a beautiful bride who just got her happy ending with her prince charming.
Many might see this make-up things but it sure fits her as she is also blessed with natural beauty and nice curves.
