modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Destiny Etiko gets Nice Facelift

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
3 hours ago | Nollywood Glamour

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko is currently on a movie set, and couldn't wait to show her fans how lovely she looked after a makeup session for her last shoot.

Garbled in a native regalia, the South South stunner was styled as a beautiful bride who just got her happy ending with her prince charming.

Many might see this make-up things but it sure fits her as she is also blessed with natural beauty and nice curves.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Glamour

TOP STORIES

Gitmo 2: We Respect Supreme Court’s Decision – Minority

4 hours ago

Kwesi Botchwey Committee report mocked as 'a smokescreen'

9 hours ago

quot-img-1Where your desire and interests are, that is where your heart will be.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35104.3554
Euro4.85444.8587
Pound Sterling5.50925.5161
Swiss Franc4.47514.4795
Canadian Dollar3.28973.2926
S/African Rand0.33450.3347
Australian Dollar3.27963.2865
body-container-line