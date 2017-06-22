modernghana logo

Singer, Tiwa Savage now Goes out with Hubby, Keeps Family off Social media

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
3 hours ago | Spotlight

Mavin records signee, Tiwa Savage, may have learnt a lot from her earlier challenges in marriage with her hubby, Tunji Balogun better known as Teebillz and now she has kept lots of things about her home off social media.

The singer and her hubby have not had it rosy in the past that various accusations were leveled at each other which led to them going their separate ways with Teebillz wanting to commit suicide.

Well, thank God things have returned to normal as they have been able to patch things up and try to build a strong bond between themselves.

Recently, they put all rumours to rest as they finally stepped out together to have fun in one of Lagos popular club, Rumours.

