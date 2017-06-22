TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Beauty Queen, Nelly Mbonu Celebrates Birthday by Smoking at Abuja Club
Former beauty Queen, Nelly Mbonu, has gotten many talking after pictures of her partying hard surfaced online.
Nelly won the prestigious Face of Igbere crown in 2013, and recently, she celebrated her birthday in a big way which saw her friends turning out to show her much love.
The big party was done in one of the popular night clubs in Abuja, and she was seen enjoying her life to the fullest as she also smoked and dance to great tune of the night.
