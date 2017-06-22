modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Racheal Aniah Turns 30, Releases Stunning Photos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
6 hours ago | Celebrities Birthday

Nollywood actress, Racheal Aniah, has joined the league of celebrities who love showing off their transition in life through the grace of God.

Racheal recently turned a year older precisely 30 and she could not hide how happy she is as she thanked God for his grace upon her life.

She has constantly remained one of those celebs who love having a private life but make exploits in the industry that is blessed with good stars.

Not seeing anyone as threat or competitor has been what has kept her going in the industry and like she always believes, whatever is hers will always come looking for her.

“I'm grateful for all the experiences that have made me the woman I am today. I pray to be a wiser and stronger person in all aspects of my life, because I can only get better by His Grace,” she shared.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Celebrities Birthday

TOP STORIES

NDC Needs A Fresh Face – Nunoo Mensah

2 hours ago

Gitmo 2 in Ghana illegal – Supreme Court rules

3 hours ago

quot-img-1If there is no darkness, there won't be STARS to shine. To be a STAR, one must come out of darkness.

By: Boakye-Sarkodie Rich quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.34994.3543
Euro4.84874.8519
Pound Sterling5.50915.5152
Swiss Franc4.46344.4661
Canadian Dollar3.27543.2772
S/African Rand0.33340.3335
Australian Dollar3.28463.2892
body-container-line