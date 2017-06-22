modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Actresses, Joke Silva, Ini Edo Melt Hearts with Grecian Themed Photos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
7 hours ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood actresses, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, are just one beauty to behold any day as they have both been able to build a strong fan base for themselves through their acting dexterity.

Joke Silva might belong to the old generation of actors but she has been able to build herself that she now fits into the present day actors and still relevant.

She has not allowed old age to overwhelm her as she still looks so pretty. Ini Edo, on the other hand has been doing fine with her personal life and career that she did not allow her failed marriage to have any form of negative impact in her life.

Both celebs teamed up to share breath taking photos which has gotten many appreciating how they have been able to carry themselves.

