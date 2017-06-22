modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Yvonne Nelson put on Blast for not Having a Baby Like Others

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
8 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Popular Ghanaian Nigerian Actress, Yvonne Nelson, looks so pretty in her wall art picture which she shared recently and that has gotten some of her fans talking.

The actress shared a near unclad picture of herself with her natural body but not everyone where happy seeing her shared such picture.

While she got good commendations for some, she was also being criticized by few but one of the fans went all the way out to call her attention to something important.

The fan called her attention to a possible friend of hers who just welcomed her child stressing that life without a child is nothing as he is expecting a baby from her soon.

According to the fan by name Eddierichieantie, “Yvonne Nelsongh, Vivian just gave birth. Life without a child is like instagram without followers, nobody go comment on your post. I am expecting baby from you.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

NDC Needs A Fresh Face – Nunoo Mensah

2 hours ago

Gitmo 2 in Ghana illegal – Supreme Court rules

3 hours ago

quot-img-1think of your family and leave in peace with you come across

By: Gershon Nikoi quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.34994.3543
Euro4.84874.8519
Pound Sterling5.50915.5152
Swiss Franc4.46344.4661
Canadian Dollar3.27543.2772
S/African Rand0.33340.3335
Australian Dollar3.28463.2892
body-container-line