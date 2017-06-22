TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
NEW MUSIC: #Anticipate Fresh Stuff from Psalmz150 @psalmz150 Titled "He Shall Reign"
Lagos based Akwa Ibom born Gospel singer/songwriter Emmanuel Ubong Esit popularly known as Psalm 150, is set to release his first-ever single titled "HE SHALL REIGN"
The song was produced by the legendary Ambassador Wole oni.
Get ready as this song drops on 1st July.
Share the good news and #Anticipate.
Connect:
Facebook: Psalmonefifty
Twitter/Instagram: @psalmz15
