NEW MUSIC: #Anticipate Fresh Stuff from Psalmz150 @psalmz150 Titled "He Shall Reign"

Twc Media Limited
16 hours ago | Music News

Lagos based Akwa Ibom born Gospel singer/songwriter Emmanuel Ubong Esit popularly known as Psalm 150, is set to release his first-ever single titled "HE SHALL REIGN"

The song was produced by the legendary Ambassador Wole oni.

Get ready as this song drops on 1st July.
Share the good news and #Anticipate.
Connect:
Facebook: Psalmonefifty
Twitter/Instagram: @psalmz15

