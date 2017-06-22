TOP STORIES
We knit alone our life, before seeing by it our shroud. (Nous tricotons notre vie seule, Avant d'y voir notre linceul)By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Naija Old Skool Classic Mix
TrfMuzikEnt Present Undisputed Ace Dj R-jay On This Mixtape. Titled: NAIJA OLD SKOOL CLASSIC MIX. Consisting of naija old skool ajegunle hit track. You really Need to Listen this.
DOWNLOAD, ENJOY AND SHARE!
00. Intro. Ace Dj R-jay Jingle
01. Mad Melon & Mountain Black. Danfo Driver
02. Sample Ekwe. E Dey Pain Me
03. Danfo Driver. Kpolongo
04. Sample Ekwe. Steroma
05. Danfo Driver. Eferebo
06. Oritse Femi. Efcc
07. Professor Linking. Jogodo
08. kimiranky. Dapada
09. Fleter Man. No Think Am
10. Oritse Femi. Elewon
11. kimiranky. I No Be Opc
12. Intruder. How Market
13. Oritse Femi. Dem Go Fall
14. Mavelouse Benji. Give It 2 Dem
15. Oritse Femi. Koboko
16. Mavelouse Benji. Fier
17. Call On God
18. Oritse Femi Ft Terry G. Na Kank Am
19. African China. Mr President
20. Baba Fryo. Dem Go Dey Post
21. Daddy Showky. Chicken
22. Sakara
23. Dance 4 Me
24. Sound Sultan Ft Daddy Showkey, Baba Fryo, Danfor Driver, Benji. Ghetto Love
Follow On IG & Twitter: @DJR_JAY
Download Here:
http://www.hulkshare.com/xoy808u5d91c
