Consider Journalists For Stimulus Package — GJA Petitions Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says it has forwarded a petition to President Akufo-Addo for journalists to be considered in the disbursement of the stimulus package announced by the government last month.

He also wants the government to support media houses that are struggling due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to GJA President, Affail Monney a number of media organizations and journalists are facing serious challenges due to the pressures induced by the outbreak on their organizations.

Mr. Monney said the association is hoping for a favourable response from the government.

“We have crafted a proposal which has been sent to the government to consider journalists in the disbursement of the COVID-19 stimulus package,” he said.

Many different business groups are urging the government to consider them in the disbursement of the GH¢1 billion announced by the government in March 2020.

Another case was made for journalists last week when President Akufo-Addo engaged some leaders in the media industry in Ghana.

Chairman of the National Media Commission , Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh at that engagement said media personnel must be protected from the harsh impact of COVID-19.

“By all standards, even some of our media establishments that are supposed to be big, in real terms are small scale because if you look at their total output, turn out and everything, almost every one of our media houses will qualify and we want to appeal to the government to look into how the media establishments can be supported under the provision for small and medium scale enterprises so that they do not collapse after the coronavirus,” he said at the meeting.

President announces a one-billion cedi stimulus package

Government announced a GHS 1 billion stimulus package to households and businesses, particularly small and medium scale enterprises, under a Coronavirus Alleviation Programme in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

---citinewsroom