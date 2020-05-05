Graduate Students Tasked To Innovate 

Listen to article

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), has urged student-workers to take advantage of the current situation and innovate working-from-home systems in order to find relevance within the fourth industrial revolution.

According to the student body, the state of the working environment is changing and that "there are no more guaranteed jobs because information technology is fast driving the fourth industrial revolution."

In a statement to commemorate this year's International Workers' Day, President of the GIMPA GRASAG,Mr. Raphael Apetorgbor, entreated industry and academia to "collaborate to create online working environments especially during this coronavirus pandemic and beyond."

The novel Coronavirus disease which has infected more than two million people and claimed over 200,000 lives globally has forced many to work from home, a thing which wasn't the order before the outbreak of the respiratory disease.

In the face of this new misnormal, Mr Apetorgbor believes that the innovation which is driving the world now would lead to great entrepreneurial opportunities.

He encouraged students to be vigilant and adhere to preventive like socially and physically distancing themselves, use the nose mask and frequently wash their hands to stop the disease, codenamed Covid-19, from further speeding.