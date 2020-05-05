GNPC Donates US$1million Towards Construction Of Infectious Disease Isolation And Treatment Facility 

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has donated One Million US dollars towards the construction of an infectious disease isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East Hospital.

The construction of the facility is being spearheaded by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, which expects it to be ready for use by the end of May – six weeks after breaking ground for the project to start.

When completed, the facility will be the main treatment centre in Ghana for people who become critically ill after contracting Covid-19.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, says it was very easy to convince his board to approve the donation of One Million US Dollars in support of the facility as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The project is estimated to cost about 4.5 million US dollars and Dr. Sarpong says the GNPC is very proud to have contributed almost a quarter of the project costs.

“The donation of the one million was approved by our board of directors for us to contribute to the fight [against Covid-19]. Indeed, we came to a conclusion that if during the fight against Ebola steps had been taken to put in place an infectious diseases treatment centre in the country, maybe we won’t be caught with the situation we have on hand where we don’t have any dedicated facility for such diseases,” Dr. Sarpong says.

“So, we saw the initiative from the private sector as a good one for us to join so that at least some legacy can be left [from the Covid-19 pandemic].”

After the completion of the project in Accra, the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund is promising to construct similar infectious diseases centres in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale. The president of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, has lauded the initiatives of the fund as very important components of the national effort to contain and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Dr. Sarpong says the GNPC is open to supporting the construction of the facilities outside Accra as well.

“Subject to the approval of my board of directors, which I don’t think they will withhold, we will be joining [the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund] in their bid to do similar constructions in Kumasi, Tamale and the western part of this country where the oil comes from. We are joining them in this regard to make sure that specifically our contribution will be towards the delivery of these treatment facilities.” he said.

Dr. Sarpong also added: “We need to encourage the [Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund]. We need to work with them. It is good that they are embracing the public sector like the GNPC. I’m sure there are other organisations which can help them deliver. The good thing about the private sector is that they get things done as quickly as possible and that is one of the motivations why we joined them. I want to congratulate the Private Sector Fund Trustees for taking the initiative. People thought that the fight was that of government [alone] but they have demonstrated that together with the government a lot more can be done.”

The managing trustee of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Mr. Senyo Hosi, commended the GNPC for contributing to make the vision of an isolation and treatment facility real in Ghana.

“The nation wins when the public sector joins hands with the private sector and what the GNPC has done is a clear example that together we can achieve more and that together we can overcome Covid-19,” Mr. Hosi said. “We are very grateful to the GNPC for seeing the wisdom in this initiative and supporting us with the funds to help bring this vision to fruition. We will deliver this project in good to make us all proud.”

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund is an initiative by private business people who set it up with a seed fund of One Million Ghana Cedis, while campaigning to raise at least One Hundred Million Ghana Cedis from local and international businesses as well as the general public to aid the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana. For more information on how to donate/contribute, please visit: www.ghanacovid19fund.com

Watch video here:

