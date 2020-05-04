Disregard Fake Relief Package — Employment Ministry

Reports on social media and other media outlets entreats the public to log into a website (https://bit.ly/Ghana-funds) to access an amount of one thousand, two hundred Ghana Cedis (GHc1,200.00) as a relief from Government to sustain the Ghanaian public during the COVID-19 crises.

The purported amount was to be disbursed by the Ministry as a cushioning package in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a statement issued on Monday by the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the purported reports were false, and therefore, should be disregarded by the public.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that it is not in charge of any such disbursement. It is being perpetrated by fraudsters and should be disregarded.”

The statement also urged the public to take note of the only website operated by the Ministry that is: www.melr.gov.gh to avoid falling victim of such reports.

---GNA