Covid-19: Cases Hit 2,719 With 550 New Cases

Ghana has recorded 550 new cases today, the highest number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases ever.

This has increased the country’s tally to 2719 as against 2169 recorded on May 2.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update also recorded 65 additional recoveries to bring the country’s total to 294 from 229 which was recorded on May 2.

No death has been recorded.