ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.05.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Cases Hit 2,719 With 550 New Cases

By News Desk
Covid-19: Cases Hit 2,719 With 550 New Cases
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Ghana has recorded 550 new cases today, the highest number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases ever.

This has increased the country’s tally to 2719 as against 2169 recorded on May 2.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update also recorded 65 additional recoveries to bring the country’s total to 294 from 229 which was recorded on May 2.

No death has been recorded.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Cases Hit 2,719 With 550 New Cases
2 hours ago

COVID-19: Recoveries Now 294 In Ghana
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line