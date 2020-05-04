COVID-19: Recoveries Now 294 In Ghana By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Sixty-five (65) more persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana. This brings the total recoveries to 294. The Ghana Health Service's (GHS) disclosed this in its regular update on Monday, May 4. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has shot up to 2,719. ---citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Sixty-five (65) more persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.
This brings the total recoveries to 294.
The Ghana Health Service's (GHS) disclosed this in its regular update on Monday, May 4.
Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has shot up to 2,719.
---citinewsroom