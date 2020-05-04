ModernGhanalogo

04.05.2020 Headlines

By News Desk
COVID-19: Recoveries Now 294 In Ghana
Sixty-five (65) more persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

This brings the total recoveries to 294.

The Ghana Health Service's (GHS) disclosed this in its regular update on Monday, May 4.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has shot up to 2,719.

---citinewsroom

