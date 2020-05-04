Minority Condemns GRIDCo To Stop Forcing Employees To Sign A Fresh Oath Of Secrecy

The Minority in Parliament has condemned an alleged move by GRIDCo to get its employees to sign a fresh Oath of Secrecy which will bar them from speaking on issues affecting the company.

“This attempt is dangerous, it is inimical to the growth of the company and affront to the Right to Information Act,” the Minority said in a statement signed by Adam Mutawakilu, MP for Damongo and Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee.

The statement said as part of conditions of service of employees of GRIDCo, no employee is expected to speak to or release any such sensitive or classified information from the company to the general public and this is strictly applied and adhered to by employees “but the recent attempt to introduce the signing of an oath of secrecy is alien to the conditions of service and the conventions as practised in the company over the years.”

The Minority noted that it suspects that as election 2020 draws closer, leadership and for that matter government is trying to use this oath of secrecy to gag employees from speaking out against acts that have the tendency to cause harm to the effective operations of GRIDCo.

The Minority in Parliament is, therefore, demanding that management of GRIDCo and President Nana Akufo-Addo as a matter of urgency halt the proposed oath of secrecy as according to them “its application is a breach on the freedom of speech of employees, affront to the Right to Information Act and a dent on our growing democracy.”

---classfmonline