04.05.2020 General News

Covid-19: Italy Eases Lockdown After 8 Weeks

By News Desk
Italy is easing its covid-19 lockdown after eight weeks.

Some four million people are expected to return to work.

Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, told residents in a Facebook post on Sunday, that “a new page is beginning, and we will have to write it together with faith and responsibility.

Italy has recorded some 211,000 confirmed cases, 81,654 recoveries and 28,884 deaths.

Factories and construction sites are reportedly reopening in Italy.

---Daily Guide

