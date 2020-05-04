Ghanaians In Norway Blasts China For Maltreating Africans

A group calling itself Ghana Union in Norway has lambasted China for allegedly maltreating Africans in its territory.

The Union, in a statement jointly signed by its Secretary, Joseph Kyei-Boateng; Financial Secretary, Priscilla Serwaah

and Organizer, Joseph Agana, bemoaned the poor inhuman treatment of Africans in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, linked to the global pandemic COVID-19.

It says “Our condemnation comes on the backdrop of a story reported by the UK-based media organisation, the Guardian, on the headline: “China fails to stop racism against Africans over Covid-19” published on 27.04.2020 ( https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/27/china-fails-to-stop-racism-against-africans-over-covid-19?), which caught the attention of the union.

“The story mentioned that some of the Africans maltreated by Chinese nationals came from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana and Kenya.”

“We find this distasteful in the eyes of respect for humanity. And that we believe for the global population of over 7.7 billion, whether Africans or Asians, North Americans or South Americans, Europeans or Oceanians; we are all one people, one family in the world,” the statement said.

“And that inhuman treatment on people here in Norway or any other country including China, affects us directly and indirectly.”

“By this measure, we expect China to resort to diplomacy and ride on the skins of international relations in dealing with foreign nationals in their country.”

“Even if Africans or others of different race are flouting national rules or laws in China, we expect that Chinese officials deal with them according to the law BUT NOT subjecting them to inhuman treatment.”

