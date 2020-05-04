‘Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah Played But Never Took Winning Bonus’ — Former Defender

A former Ghana Black Stars and Hearts of Oak central defender, Joe Addo has made a stunning revelation about legendary Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah (Yegoala).

He said the duo discharged their national team duties without taking winning bonuses and per diem.

According to the former Berekum Chelsea relations manager, the former Olympic Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt men went the extra mile to provide financial support to the rest of the team from their purses occasionally.

He hailed the gesture of the two as highly commendable.

“In my time at the national team, Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah never took their winning bonuses and per diems. They always wanted their share to be distributed among the rest of the team,” he told Joy Sports.

Addo added, “They even gave us money on top and because of that we wanted to die for them on the pitch. They had families they could have given the money to but they gave it to us instead. We knew that we will get money from them even before the administrators pay us.”

---Daily Guide