Ivory Coast Fly Prime Minister To France For Treatment

Ivory Coast has taken its Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, to France for medical check-up.

The Presidency in Abidjan on Sunday, May 3, released a statement, announcing the development.

According to Reuters News Agency, the Prime Minister, aged 61, went into self-quarantine in March because of possible exposure to coronavirus (Covid-19) .

Mr Coulibaly is the ruling RHDP’s presidential candidate for upcoming October’s presidential election.

Over 1,300 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Ivory Coast.

