Govt Adds Two More Covid-19 Test Centres

Government has expanded the number of Covid-19 testing facilities in the country with two more laboratories within few weeks, Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Oko-Boaye, has disclosed.

The additions are the Korle-Bu Public Health Reference Laboratory and the University of Health and Allied Sciences Laboratory in the Volta Region.

In a statement delivered in Parliament on Thursday, Dr. Oko-Boye said the Navrongo Reference Laboratory in the Upper East Region had been earmarked for upgrade to be added to the centres for testing Covid-19.

According to him, the Navrongo Reference Laboratory and other facilities will be equipped to add on to the diagnostic capacities not only for Covid-19, but also for CSM and other disease conditions regarding modern sophisticated laboratories with the capacity to do Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

The Deputy Minister explained that the government was facilitating speedy testing of Covid-19 samples that were yet to be done following the stepping up of the contact tracing efforts to identify possible cases of the virus in the country.

Until the new additions, the Noguchi Medical Research Institute in Accra and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research were the only testing centres in the country.

“I am happy to say that apart from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Accra and KCCR in Kumasi, the Akufo-Addo government has worked hard to ensure that, within these few weeks, Korle-Bu Public Health Reference Laboratory and the UHAS Laboratory in the Volta Region, have been added to the centres for testing Covid-19.”

“Very soon, Navrongo Reference Laboratory and other facilities will be equipped to add on to our diagnostic capacities for CSM, Covid-19 and other disease conditions regarding modern sophisticated laboratories with the capacity to do Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.”

---Daily Guide