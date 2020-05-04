Covid-19: Northern Region Cases Hit 15 With Two New Cases

The Northern Region has recorded two fresh cases of COVID-19.

This brings the number of cases in the region to 15.

This was confirmed to Citi News by the Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. John Eleeza.

He said one of the cases is a contact traced from an infected person in the Oti Region.

“We have two new cases confirmed. One in Tolon and one in Nanumba South. The cases will then become 15. One of them is the contact of one of the cases in the Oti Region,” he confirmed.

He further stressed that it takes time to update the national directorate through a number of communication channels which is why the figure for the Northern Region is still at 13.

He said, “It takes time for us to send the information through our channel of communication to Accra.”

The current case count in Ghana stands at 2,169 , according to the Ghana Health Service's latest update on the country's COVID-19 situation on May 2, 2020.

The update also indicated one new death and 17 more recoveries.

The latest update comes from the results of 3,552 samples that were tested by the various testing centres across the country.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of confirmed cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region.

Greater Accra Region – 1,852

Ashanti Region – 117

Eastern Region – 87

Central Region – 21

Oti Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region – 16

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 10

Western Region – 9

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

