Covid-19: Global Cases Rise To 3,507,265 By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world have risen to 3,507,265. Globally, deaths now stand at 247,491. This is according to the Johns Hopkins University. It says affected countries or regions are 187. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19: Global Cases Rise To 3,507,265
Total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world have risen to 3,507,265.
Globally, deaths now stand at 247,491.
This is according to the Johns Hopkins University.
It says affected countries or regions are 187.
---Daily Guide